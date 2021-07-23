'It's been a good run:' The Greenhouse on Mountain Road in Henrico is closing after 50-plus years

When The Greenhouse announced the closing on Facebook, many customers left comments expressing their sadness about the location closing.

Miles said several customers have shared fond memories of The Greenhouse, including some who recalled going to there and getting popcorn made from the popcorn machine which has now been sold.

Donna Herring, who has worked at the Mountain Road location for almost 30 years, said she is sad to see the nursery close, but is happy for the owners as they start this next chapter of their lives.

“You don’t mind coming to work here because most of the costumers want to be here because they want flowers,” said Herring, who works in customer service.

Miles said he and his wife are grateful for the support they have received from customers as well as other growers in the area, including Boulevard Flower Gardens in Chesterfield and Strange’s florist and garden center in Henrico.

“I am going to miss George as a grower, a fellow grower, talking about problems with this crop or that crop,” said Cary Gouldin, a vice president of Strange’s. “I’m sure I’ll be able to ask him a question or two about what he would do.”