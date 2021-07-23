'It's been a good run:' The Greenhouse on Mountain Road in Henrico is closing after 50-plus years

The Greenhouse, whose roots have grown deep in the Richmond region for more than 60 years, is closing its main operation on Mountain Road in Henrico County.
Owners George and Cathy Miles decided to sell the 8.5-acre property at 2500 Mountain Road, near Woodman Road, to help them ease into a more relaxed retired life. They are selling the land to an undisclosed buyer.
“I’ll always miss this, but most of all, I’ll miss my customers,” George Miles, 68, said about closing the location. “All my customers are friends.”
The Greenhouse will close by the end of September or when there is nothing else to sell, whichever comes first, he said.
The company’s smaller location — called The Greenhouse II — at 5615 Patterson Ave. in Richmond’s West End will remain open. The company plans to buy plants and other nursery items for that location from other operators since the main greenhouses will be gone.
“It’s just not the same, but it’s good,” Miles said about the Patterson Avenue location. “They do a nice job, a beautiful job.”
His parents, Gilbert and Margaret Miles, started the business by renting greenhouses at Hollywood Cemetery in 1958. Their business grew to be so popular that they decided to move to the Mountain Road location in 1969. In 1981, they opened the location on Patterson Avenue.
George and Cathy Miles took over the business in 2001, after his father died. George Miles thinks his parents would be happy with his decision to sell.
“They’d be quite happy to see how things have worked,” Miles said. “My dad would say, ‘why didn’t you sell this a long time ago.’”
A buyer approached Miles about selling the property, he said. Miles declined to disclose who the buyer is or plans for the property, which is assessed for $520,100, the county’s online property records show.
Leslie Weems, an avid gardener who has been a customer at the Mountain Road location for over 25 years, thought there was some sort of mistake when she drove by recently and saw that the large “store closing sale” sign at the entrance to The Greenhouse. She eventually called the business to confirm the news.
Weems, who lives in Henrico, said that she will miss picking up gardening essentials. Over the years, Weems has purchased all sorts of plants and decorations from holly trees to Christmas ornaments. She has also called The Greenhouse when a plant was not blooming or she needed general gardening advice.
“There were always people there that you could call and ask them a question,” Weems said. “They’ve just been a phenomenal resource up here, and we’re really going to miss them.”
When The Greenhouse announced the closing on Facebook, many customers left comments expressing their sadness about the location closing.
Miles said several customers have shared fond memories of The Greenhouse, including some who recalled going to there and getting popcorn made from the popcorn machine which has now been sold.
Donna Herring, who has worked at the Mountain Road location for almost 30 years, said she is sad to see the nursery close, but is happy for the owners as they start this next chapter of their lives.
“You don’t mind coming to work here because most of the costumers want to be here because they want flowers,” said Herring, who works in customer service.
Miles said he and his wife are grateful for the support they have received from customers as well as other growers in the area, including Boulevard Flower Gardens in Chesterfield and Strange’s florist and garden center in Henrico.
“I am going to miss George as a grower, a fellow grower, talking about problems with this crop or that crop,” said Cary Gouldin, a vice president of Strange’s. “I’m sure I’ll be able to ask him a question or two about what he would do.”
Mark Landa, an owner of the Boulevard Flower Gardens, is a second generation grower like Miles. The two have grown close over the years, Landa said, as he talks to Miles on an almost daily basis.
“I was shocked,” Landa said when he heard the news that the location was closing, but said he is happy for Miles. “I feel very good for him, because I think that’s exactly what he needed at this time.”
Landa said that Miles has helped him out several times over the years, growing plants that Boulevard Flower Gardens did not have space for. Miles’ generosity and friendship has significantly helped Landa.
Miles was quick to say how grateful he was for his relationships with his customers and fellow growers.
“I just want to thank all the people who supported us in the past for years and generations,” Miles said. “It’s been a good run. Love my people. Love my customers.”
