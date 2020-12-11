'It's been crazy:' Pandemic has sent lumber prices soaring, causing home construction costs to rise amid strong demand

"I would say that some builders are passing on as much [of the cost] as they can," Bode said. "I don't think they are passing on the full cost. It is having a big impact on the building industry in general."

Bode said home builders have passed along costs to home buyers from as little as nothing to as much as $35,000 to account for lumber price increases.

Yet the market for new homes still remains strong, he said.

"We have seen some hesitation, with buyers," because of the cost increase, he said. "But we are still projected to have the best sales year for Boone since 2007."

Corey Connors, executive director of the Virginia Forestry Association, said the state was fortunate that most every business in the forestry supply chain was deemed "essential" and has continued to operate during the pandemic.

"With some quick action and adaptation, our member manufacturers were able to continue operating under enhanced safety protocols," Connors said.

Demand dropped in April amidst all of the uncertainty over COVID-19, then started to rebound throughout the spring and summer with solid housing starts and a large increase in home improvement projects.