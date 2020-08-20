J.C. Penney plans to close two stores in Virginia, including one in Henrico County

J.C. Penney plans to close two stores in Virginia, including its location in Regency mall in Henrico County.
The Plano, Texas-based chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, filed documents with the federal bankruptcy court late Wednesday night seeking to close a total of three more stores.
That list includes its store in the Fashion Square Mall in Charlottesville.
Closing the retailer's store in Regency, the mall’s remaining anchor tenant, was expected as the mall's current owners said last week that they had the building under contract to be acquired.
Liquidation sales at the three stores will begin Sept. 3 and should be completed by mid-November, a Penney spokeswoman said Thursday.
The sale of the Regency store building is expected to be completed in October, according to the mall's owners - Thalhimer Realty Partners and The Rebkee Co.
Penney isn’t using the entire two-level building. Last year, the chain shrank the amount of shopping space, putting all departments are on the upper floor and closing off the bottom floor.
Closing the three additional Penney stores is the fifth phase of the chain's store closing process.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, the retailer said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.
In June, it started closing 154 stores, including one in Danville and one in Staunton. It also sought to close additional stores.
Penney's has not made any announcements about its four other Richmond-area locations in Chesterfield Towne Center, Virginia Center Commons, Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights and the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico.
The chain is selling the 170,000-square-foot Penney store, which was built in 1976, and the 6.91 acres that the store and parking lot sit on to Thalhimer Realty Partners and The Rebkee Co.
Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of the Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, and Richmond-based The Rebkee Co. bought the enclosed part of the mall, the two former Macy’s buildings, the Sears buildings and related parking lots from 2015 to 2018. The developers are in the midst of transforming the aging mall into a mixed-use development with retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and entertainment venues.
(804) 649-6379