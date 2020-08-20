J.C. Penney plans to close two stores in Virginia, including one in Henrico County

J.C. Penney plans to close two stores in Virginia, including its location in Regency mall in Henrico County.

The Plano, Texas-based chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, filed documents with the federal bankruptcy court late Wednesday night seeking to close a total of three more stores.

That list includes its store in the Fashion Square Mall in Charlottesville.

Closing the retailer's store in Regency, the mall’s remaining anchor tenant, was expected as the mall's current owners said last week that they had the building under contract to be acquired.

Liquidation sales at the three stores will begin Sept. 3 and should be completed by mid-November, a Penney spokeswoman said Thursday.

The sale of the Regency store building is expected to be completed in October, according to the mall's owners - Thalhimer Realty Partners and The Rebkee Co.

Penney isn’t using the entire two-level building. Last year, the chain shrank the amount of shopping space, putting all departments are on the upper floor and closing off the bottom floor.

Closing the three additional Penney stores is the fifth phase of the chain's store closing process.