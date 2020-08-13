J.C. Penney store at Regency mall under contract to be sold

The J.C. Penney store at Regency mall in Henrico County is under contract to be sold.

The store, the mall’s remaining anchor tenant, would be sold to Regency's current owners - Thalhimer Realty Partners and The Rebkee Co.

Once the sale is completed in October, it is unknown if Penney's will continue to operate that store or close it as the chain has done elsewhere. A Penney representative could not be reached for comment.

"We are excited about the addition as it will fill in the final piece of the puzzle for us at Regency," said Mark H. Slusher, senior vice president of Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of the Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

Thalhimer Realty Partners and Richmond-based The Rebkee Co. bought the enclosed part of the mall, the two former Macy’s buildings, the Sears buildings and related parking lots from 2015 to 2018. the developers are in the midst of transforming the aging mall into a mixed-use development with retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and entertainment venues.

The sale of the 170,000-square-foot Penney store, which was built in 1976, should be completed in mid October, Slusher said. The deal includes 6.91 acres that the store and parking lot sit on.