J.C. Penney store at Virginia Center Commons sells for $3 million; apartments planned for the site

The J.C. Penney store at Virginia Center Commons mall in northern Henrico County was acquired Monday by the mall's owners.

Entities controlled by Richmond-based The Rebkee Co. and Chester-based Shamin Hotels, which bought most of the mall’s property in January 2020, paid $3 million for the store and surrounding property, said Rob Hargett, a co-founder and principal of The Rebkee Co., a development company.

The sale includes the 97,000-square-foot Penney store and the 7.67 acres that the store and parking lot sit on, he said.

The Penney’s building and land is assessed for $1.58 million, according to the county’s online property records.

Penney’s, which has operated at the mall since the summer of 1994, remains open for the time being. But the chain has a contract with the mall's owners to lease the building until May 31, Hargett said.

He understands Penney plans to close the store by then, if not sooner. A Penney representative could not be reached for comment.