J.Crew Factory store to open in Henrico

A J.Crew Factory store is opening in the Willow Lawn shopping center in mid-August.
The outlet store will be taking 5,023 square feet of space in between the Old Navy store and the recently opened IHOP restaurant.
This will be the first Factory store in the Richmond region for J.Crew, which already has a full-fledged retail store at the Short Pump Town Center.
The chain's Factory stores, typically located in outlet malls, offer a dedicated line of value-driven men's and women's apparel merchandise that the company designs and develops.
There are five Factory stores in Virginia, including at Williamsburg Premium Outlets and Potomac Mills, according to the company's website. J.Crew also operates five other full-line retail stores in Virginia.
The fashion brand, which has struggled in recent years, filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020 but reorganized its operations and emerged from federal bankruptcy court's oversight last September. J.Crew was the first major retailer last year to file for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic forced most stores across the U.S. to close their doors.
