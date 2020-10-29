Jackson Ward Collective aims to help and uplift Black business owners

Yet for novice business owners, that process alone can be extremely discouraging, she said.

“[Some business owners] just didn’t want to go through it because it didn’t feel like they could see the end of the tunnel,” Creighton said.

Todd Waldo, founder of Hugh Helen LLC, a management consulting company, joined the Jackson Ward Collective because he wants his company to have a group of Black businesses to support him in his journey to expand his business.

“You need that space to connect with others that are on a similar trajectory and have a place where we can get additional support for some of the challenges we're facing,” Waldo said.

Waldo recounts his experience with working in both corporate and small businesses. Too often, Waldo said he rarely found other people who looked like him while working in his previous roles.

Richmond is a super relational city, Waldo noted. But while Richmond is home to many professional Black entrepreneurs, he said there tends to be a limit that can eventually inhibit prospective business owners.

Hawkins agrees.

“I think a lot of times we just try to stay in your lane when in actuality you might need to know a little more when it comes to what you know just to have an understanding,” Hawkins said.