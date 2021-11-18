Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to open a scoop shop in Carytown

Ice cream fans take note: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a fast-growing brand with more than 60 scoop shops across the U.S., plans to open a store in Carytown.

It would be the Columbus, Ohio-based chain's first shop in Richmond and third store in Virginia. It should open next summer.

The company has leased 1,353 square feet of space at the corner of West Cary and Nansemond streets in part of the Carytown Exchange project, according to James Ashby IV with commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord. Publix is the anchor tenant in Carytown Exchange.

Jeni's was founded by Jeni Britton, a James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker, in 2002 in Columbus. The company touts that its ice creams don't have synthetic flavorings, dyes, stabilizers and emulsifiers and uses fresh milk from family dairy farms.

Its ultra-premium pints of ice cream have been sold at supermarkets across the country for years, including stores locally such as Publix, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market, and The Fresh Market.

The company has created limited-run flavors including the White House Chocolate Chip created for President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Earlier this year, its Strawberry Pretzel Pie made in honor of country star Dolly Parton created a frenzy at its shops and sold out within days.