JetBlue delays daily nonstop service to Las Vegas to January, but will have service on certain days in December
JetBlue delays daily nonstop service to Las Vegas to January, but will have service on certain days in December

JetBlue-a320-barcode (1)

When JetBlue begins offering flights to the West Coast from Richmond, the airline will use the JetBlue Airbus A320.

 JetBlue

Richmonders will have to wait a tad longer to fly nonstop to Las Vegas.

JetBlue Airways had planned to offer daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Richmond International Airport starting Dec. 18.

But that nonstop flight to Las Vegas now has been pushed back two days to Dec. 20 - and the airline won't be offering a daily nonstop flight until January.

The nonstop flight initially will operate on Sundays and Thursdays for the last two weeks of December - on Dec. 20, 24, 27 and 31 - and on Sunday Jan 3.

Daily nonstop service to Las Vegas begins Tuesday Jan. 5 when the flight departs at 9 a.m. and arrives in Las Vegas at 11:18 a.m.

The daily nonstop flight to Los Angeles is still set to start Dec. 18, departing at 8:50 a.m. and arriving at 11:50 a.m.

A JetBlue spokeswoman didn't give a reason for the delay in the daily nonstop service to Las Vegas.

Troy Bell, a spokesman for Richmond International Airport, said airlines adjust schedules all the time based on capacity and other factors.

The tweak in the schedule "isn't a shocker. In this [pandemic] environment to see additional adjustments is not out of the question," Bell said. "Airlines can add or reduce schedules based on early sales figures. One thing that's happening now is that people are booking flights much closer to their travel date than they have done historically."

Landing nonstop service to the West Coast is something airport officials have been trying for years to get for business and leisure travelers. The most westerly flight now offered from Richmond is service on United Airlines to Denver, which began in 2016.

Los Angeles is Richmond International Airport's largest destination without nonstop service, with about 82,000 passengers traveling between the two cities in 2019, Bell said. Las Vegas is next, with about 76,000 passengers.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

