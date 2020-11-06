JetBlue delays daily nonstop service to Vegas and L.A. until January, but will have nonstop flights on some days in December

Richmonders will have to wait a tad longer to be able take a daily nonstop flight to Las Vegas or Los Angeles.

JetBlue Airways had planned to offer daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Richmond International Airport starting Dec. 18.

But that nonstop flight to Las Vegas now has been pushed back two days to Dec. 20 - and the airline won't be offering daily nonstop flights until January, according to the airline's website.

The nonstop flight initially will operate on Sundays and Thursdays for the last two weeks of December - on Dec. 20, 24, 27 and 31 - and on Sunday Jan 3, airline's website shows.

Daily nonstop service to Las Vegas begins Tuesday Jan. 5 when the flight departs at 9 a.m. and arrives in Las Vegas at 11:18 a.m.

The nonstop flight to Los Angeles is still set to start Dec. 18, departing at 8:50 a.m. and arriving at 11:50 a.m.

But that service won't be daily during the last two weeks of December. For instance, JetBlue isn't offering nonstop service on Dec. 20, 22, 24, 25, 27 and 29, according to the airline's website.

Daily nonstop service to Los Angeles begins begins Tuesday Jan. 5.