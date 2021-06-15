JetBlue is cutting Richmond's nonstop flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas after adding the service last December

“I appreciate JetBlue, Breeze and our other aviation partners for including us as they invest in and test the waters of destinations like Richmond,” Anderson said. “Given our rising notoriety, I am confident we will continue to see flights added over the long-haul.”

Air travel at Richmond International Airport is bouncing back from the pandemic. The number of passengers using the airport increased in April from March, but passenger traffic for April is still nearly half of what it was before the pandemic. Traffic had plunged 96.4% in April 2020 compared with April 2019.

“Over the last few months, RIC has taken note of the impressive resiliency and growth of leisure and VFR [visiting friends and relatives] passenger traffic through the facility,” Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of Richmond International Airport, said in a statement. “Moreover, one of market’s core strengths has been a very strong corporate travel component and once this segment is fully re-engaged, the Richmond region will be in a very good position to sustain transcontinental airline service.”

With demand for travel returning, JetBlue said it expects to see a 3% increase in October compared with October 2019. The airline is adding around 40 new routes in the coming months.

“Our capacity growth comes as we increase utilization of our current aircraft and continue to welcome new arrivals to the fleet — including a total of eight Airbus A220s and three Airbus A321LRs by the end of the year,” the airline said.