JetBlue to offer daily West Coast flights out of Richmond; airport officials call announcement 'historic'

After years of trying, Richmond International Airport is finally getting some flights to the U.S. West Coast.

JetBlue Airways announced Thursday morning that it will start offering a daily flight to Los Angeles and to Las Vegas from Richmond International Airport starting December 18.

The airline also will offer a daily flight to Tampa, Fla., starting November 19.

Richmond International Airport officials described the announcement as "historic" because the airport has been trying for years to get West Coast flights.

“This is huge because we have a number of organizations in our community that have been seeking this kind of route for some time," said Perry J. Miller, president and chief executive officer of the Capital Region Airport Commission.

The most westerly flight now offered from Richmond International is to Denver. In April 2016, United Airlines started the Richmond-to-Denver service.

Southwest Airlines also started a flight from Norfolk International Airport to San Diego International Airport in 2019.

JetBlue will use an Airbus A320 aircraft - which seats 162 passengers - for the West Coast flights.