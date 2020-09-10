JetBlue to offer daily West Coast flights out of Richmond; airport officials call announcement 'historic'

After years of trying, Richmond International Airport is finally getting some flights to the U.S. West Coast.
JetBlue Airways announced Thursday morning that it will start offering a daily flight to Los Angeles and to Las Vegas from Richmond International Airport starting December 18.
The airline also will offer a daily flight to Tampa, Fla., starting November 19.
Richmond International Airport officials described the announcement as "historic" because the airport has been trying for years to get West Coast flights.
“This is huge because we have a number of organizations in our community that have been seeking this kind of route for some time," said Perry J. Miller, president and chief executive officer of the Capital Region Airport Commission.
The most westerly flight now offered from Richmond International is to Denver. In April 2016, United Airlines started the Richmond-to-Denver service.
Southwest Airlines also started a flight from Norfolk International Airport to San Diego International Airport in 2019.
JetBlue will use an Airbus A320 aircraft - which seats 162 passengers - for the West Coast flights.
The new Richmond service announcements were part of a larger JetBlue initiative introducing 24 new routes.
“This is the latest example of JetBlue’s ability to be nimble and play offense as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviors and booking patterns,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue, in a statement. “This latest series of new routes – even in the current environment – advances our revised network strategy, returns more aircraft to the skies and doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner.”
(804) 775-8123