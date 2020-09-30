Jobless rate in Richmond area continued its decline in August, but still well above a year ago

The Richmond region’s unemployment rate in August continued its downward trend but most employment sectors remained well behind where they were a year ago.

The jobless rate in the region stood at 7% in August, down from 8.8% in July, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Wednesday.

That rate was still more than twice the 3.2% jobless rate reported in August 2019.

The numbers reported by the VEC have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment. When seasonally adjusted, the unemployment rate for the Richmond region was 6.6% in August, compared with 8.4% in July.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the rate has dropped from a peak of 12.1% in April. In February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was 2.7% in the Richmond area.

“It is good to see the improvement, but we have a long way to go to get to pre-COVID levels of employment,” said Christine Chmura, the CEO and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate for all of Virginia stood at 6.1% in August, down from 7.9% in July, while the U.S. rate was 8.4%.