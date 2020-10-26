Junior Achievement veteran named president of the local JA affiliate

A former executive of Junior Achievement affiliates in Virginia and in the Carolinas has been named president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia.

Tamara Ridenour started her new job at the local nonprofit on Monday. The local Junior Achievement affiliate promotes work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to K-12 students in nine Richmond area school districts.

She replaces Daphne Martin, who had overseen operations of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia as its top executive for the past nine years. Martin announced in July her planned departure.

Ridenour brings 27 years of nonprofit experience, including serving in roles with three different Junior Achievement affiliates and with two different colleges.

She was president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Virginia’s Piedmont affiliate in the Lynchburg area from 1999 until 2006.

She started her career with Junior Achievement in 1993 as a marketing manager and later as senior marketing manager for Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia in the Roanoke area.