Kaine meets with Richmond-area Starbucks workers as some employees seek to unionize

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on Wednesday met with some Richmond-area employees of the coffee-store chain Starbucks who are seeking to unionize, expressing support for that movement.

Kaine did not explicitly endorse the unionization efforts at Starbucks, which have sprouted at the chain's stores around the country since late last year, though he said he generally supports collective bargaining efforts by workers.

"I have a real heart for all of our front-line workers during the pandemic whether they are in grocery stores, working in restaurants or Starbucks," Kaine said.

"I definitely support collective bargaining," Kaine said. "I grew up in a household where my dad was in management and they had a union workforce, They worked as a team. I don't work here [at Starbucks]. I am not an employee. I don't tell people how to vote, but I think collective bargaining and unions are a positive force in our country."

The National Labor Relations Board is hearing petitions this week from workers at two Richmond-area stores that were among the first in the state to file documents last month seeking union representation. Those two stores are at 11136 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and at 6980 Forest Hill Ave. in South Richmond.

The hearings will determine which employees qualify to vote for union representation.

Employees at five more Richmond stores have petitioned the NLRB to hold unionization votes, along with employees at three other Virginia stores in Roanoke, Farmville and Springfield.

Workers at the local Starbucks stores as well as representatives of labor organizations said Wednesday that several other stores in the state are expected to join the ranks seeking unionization soon.

"These people represent a whole generation now that sees unions as the pathway to economic opportunity and participation," said Virginia Diamond, president of the Northern Virginia Labor Federation, which is working with Workers United, a Philadelphia-based union that represents workers in various service and warehouse industries. Diamond attended the meetings along with Kaine.

Kaine met with about a dozen workers from various Starbucks stores in the region. The meetings were held outside of two Starbucks locations in the area where employees are seeking to unionize - the one on Forrest Hill Avenue store and the store at 3555 W. Cary St. in Carytown.

The employees were all young people, most of whom have been working at Starbucks from a few months to a several years.

Speaking with Kaine, they mostly talked about safety and health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic that they believe the company has not properly addressed as well as staff shortages at some locations and concerns about employee pay and benefits.

"We feel anything we say or request or suggest is really getting set aside," said Hayden Stilley, an employee at the Forest Hill Avenue location.

Stilley, a Richmond resident who has worked for Starbucks since 2015, said he thinks pay rates should be higher.

"For the amount of work that we do and the amount of positions we need to cover - the amount of people we have on the floor at any given time is not enough - I believe we should get a higher rate," Stilley said.

Dillon Dix, a Starbucks employees for four years who works at a store at 2559 Huguenot Road and in Westchester Commons in Chesterfield that has also filed for union representation, said Starbucks employees in the region are organizing a music festival for April to support the union movement.

"Personally for me, unionizing at Starbucks is something that has been a goal for me for a long time," he said.

"The pandemic became a flash point for organizing. I care a lot about the rights of disabled people and immuno-compromised people. I want a Starbucks that has this policy of being an open and safe place for everyone to go," Dix said. "Beyond that, I think baristas and everyone deserves to make a livable wage, seniority pay, with better access to health care and mental health care...and giving us a voice to speak on those things as they develop."

Kaine said he buys coffee at Starbucks at least once every two weeks.

"I would encourage anybody who is a Starbucks fan - and Starbucks has a lot of fans, and they should - you should just ask any of the baristas or other workers when you are getting coffee how they are doing. The last two years have been tough," Kaine said.