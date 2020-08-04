Kings Dominion won't be open this year.
The theme park in northern Hanover County said late Tuesday that it will remain closed for the rest of 2020 because of the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first time since the park opened in 1975 that visitors didn't ride the Dominator or Intimidator 305 or go to the top of the park's 323-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower.
"The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards," Tony Johnson, the park's vice president and general manager, said in a statement.
"However, the state’s Phase Three reopening restriction of limiting the park to only 1,000 guests has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year."
Kings Dominion had said in late June that limiting the park to having 1,000 people at one time was not economically sustainable. Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s third phase plan to gradually reopen businesses amid the coronavirus, entertainment venues, including amusement parks, can operate at 50% capacity, or a maximum of 1,000 people.
The park, one of the state's biggest tourist attractions and economic boosters, employs up to 4,000 seasonal employees each year, making it one of the state's top employers.
While Kings Dominion will remain closed, rival Busch Gardens Williamsburg plans to reopen Thursday with a limited-capacity special event.
The park's Coasters and Craft Brews event starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 16 on certain days.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will admit a maximum of 2,000 people at the event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will operate under the 1,000-patron limit, but the park has two time slots — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 5 to 9 p.m.
Having up to 2,000 people daily enables the park to feasibly operate financially while following state rules, park President Kevin Lembke said Monday.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg also had complained in late June that limiting the park to having 1,000 people at one time was not economically sustainable.
At Kings Dominion, Johnson said the park is planning new rides, attractions and entertainment for the 2021 season. That includes opening of a reimagined area in Soak City water park that features a multi-level aqua play structure, a mini wave pool for kids and a new restaurant.
Considering the thrills some folks are getting with peaceful protesting and taking down statues, they will not miss any other entertainment for a good while .... and it is cheaper too .... even if not for the city. Period.
