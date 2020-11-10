Kings Dominion to open in December on limited days for new holiday-themed event

Kings Dominion will open up this year after all - for a new limited capacity special holiday-themed event in December that requires advance reservations.
The theme park in northern Hanover County will reopen on select dates between Dec. and Dec. 27 for the Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience. Exact dates have not been set.
The event will allow guests to buy samples of 25 different holiday sweets - such as southern fried pecan pie, a mint ice cream sandwich, eggnog and cookies - and other foods including chicken gumbo and battered shrimp in festive themed areas. The park also will have live shows and gift stores will be open.
Guests will be able to ride on 16 popular attractions including the Grand Carousel, bumper cars, Delirium swing and the Dominator rollercoaster.
"This has been a challenging year for everyone, which is why we are ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for some holiday cheer," said Tony Johnson, Kings Dominion's vice president and general manager.
The park announced in early August that it would remain closed for the rest of 2020 because of the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Kings Dominion said limiting the park to having 1,000 people at one time was not economically sustainable.
But that changed with holding the Taste of the Season event.
"Kings Dominion has a comprehensive safety plan in place that has proven to be effective in all of our sister parks that were allowed to safely operate earlier this year. We can't wait for families to return to the park and make treasured holiday memories safely," said Johnson, who announced last month he is retiring in January.
A park spokeswoman declined to say what the limited capacity will be for guests each day. But she said Kings Dominion will follow state and local guidelines.
Support Local Journalism
Masks also will be required by employees and patrons — even while outdoors.
Kings Dominion will be open for limited hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Taste of the Season event.
Exact dates haven't been decided yet but will be available next week when the advanced reservation system opens up for ticket purchases.
Advanced reservations will be required for all guests. Season passholders can reserve tickets beginning Nov. 16 and single-day tickets will be available beginning Nov. 18.
The price for the event hasn't been determined yet.
Food and beverages tickets will be sold as part of a bundled price with admission and parking or will be sold separately in advance online or at the park. The in-park tasting card will cost $30 plus tax for six tastings, $45 plus tax for nine tastings or $6.99 plus tax for individual tastes.
The Taste of the Season event will be similar to WinterFest at Kings Dominion, which the park held the last two years in November and December. The new event will focus more on the food and holiday treats.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg held similar limited capacity special events in August and September that were popular among guests.
The Williamsburg theme park also will have a new special event called Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration that will include an increase in reservation availability for more guests to attend.
Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration will offer day and evening reservation windows on select dates from Nov. 13 to Jan. 3.
The event will allow guests to stroll through eight of the park’s European villages that will be adorned with beautiful trees, holiday decorations and lights. Guests can ride 15 roller coasters and thrilling rides and attend new live entertainment.
(804) 649-6379