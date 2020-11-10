Kings Dominion to open in December on limited days for new holiday-themed event

"Kings Dominion has a comprehensive safety plan in place that has proven to be effective in all of our sister parks that were allowed to safely operate earlier this year. We can't wait for families to return to the park and make treasured holiday memories safely," said Johnson, who announced last month he is retiring in January.

A park spokeswoman declined to say what the limited capacity will be for guests each day. But she said Kings Dominion will follow state and local guidelines.

Masks also will be required by employees and patrons — even while outdoors.

Kings Dominion will be open for limited hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Taste of the Season event.

Exact dates haven't been decided yet but will be available next week when the advanced reservation system opens up for ticket purchases.

Advanced reservations will be required for all guests. Season passholders can reserve tickets beginning Nov. 16 and single-day tickets will be available beginning Nov. 18.

The price for the event hasn't been determined yet.