Kinsale Capital Group shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange

Shares of specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc. will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange next year.

The fast-growing Henrico County-based company said its stock will move to the NYSE from the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting Jan. 3.

“We are pleased to join the NYSE alongside our industry’s most highly-regarded companies as we continue to focus on delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael P. Kehoe, Kinsale's president and CEO. “We believe this move complements our business model and we look forward to leveraging all the advantages of the NYSE platform, which combines world-class technology with human oversight and accountability.”

Companies trading on the NYSE tend to have more prestige and often are larger more established businesses. The Nasdaq is known for having tech-heavy firms and small-cap companies.

Kinsale was founded in 2009 and conducted an initial public offering of its stock in July 2016.

The company focuses exclusively on the excess and surplus lines, or E&S insurance market, which includes types of policies that often are not covered by standard insurance providers.