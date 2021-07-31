Kiplinger's Personal Finance: 5 signs you should sell a stock

Emotions can get the better of you.
Selling when a stock is down can feel like you’re giving up, maybe too early. And selling when a stock price is rising can feel counterintuitive, even though it may be the best move.
You can’t time your exit in a stock perfectly. But some events can point toward opportune times to get out.
1. Change in fortune: In many cases, the decision to sell a stock should go back to why you bought it. The reasons can vary: You bought a stock for its dividend payments, its high-growth prospects or as a speculative bet.
In any event, if the stock no longer fulfills its purpose in your portfolio, it’s time to sell.
2. Lofty stock price: It’s hard to let go of winning stocks — typically, they keep winning because the businesses behind them are great. It takes discipline to take some profits off the table.
Figuring out if a stock is overpriced requires some work. You must develop a sense of the strength of a business’s brand, the competition and what the business is worth, based on financial statements.
At a minimum, if a stock price is soaring, make sure revenues and earnings are still increasing at a commensurate pace. The price-earnings ratio is a popular gauge of how expensive a stock is relative to other stocks or the broad market.
Some investors set a target — say, a 30% gain — and take their winnings when the goal is reached.
3. Falling stock price: On its own, a falling share price is not reason enough to sell. In fact, it might be a good time to buy.
But if the drop in price is tied to a consistent decline in business results — revenues have been declining for more than two years, for example — exiting may be a good idea.
Some investors set a threshold for losses before they’ll sell. If a stock falls 20% from the purchase price, for example, it may be time to sell.
4. Dividend cut: Dividends are sacred to shareholders and companies alike, so when a firm cuts its dividend, take note.
It’s important to dig deep and find out what’s behind it. Many firms pared or suspended dividends in early 2020 to conserve cash during the pandemic lockdown.
But as the economy recovers, most of those payouts could be restored.
Other times, a dividend cut can be a hint of bigger problems, such as too much debt or declining earnings, and you’re better off getting out.
5. Portfolio imbalance: Sometimes a good reason to sell shares has more to do with your portfolio than the company.
If your investment allocations are out of whack, you may need to rebalance by selling your winners and buying your losers to get back on track. Or you may find a better investment.
