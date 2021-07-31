Kiplinger's Personal Finance: 5 signs you should sell a stock

Emotions can get the better of you.

Selling when a stock is down can feel like you’re giving up, maybe too early. And selling when a stock price is rising can feel counterintuitive, even though it may be the best move.

You can’t time your exit in a stock perfectly. But some events can point toward opportune times to get out.

1. Change in fortune: In many cases, the decision to sell a stock should go back to why you bought it. The reasons can vary: You bought a stock for its dividend payments, its high-growth prospects or as a speculative bet.

In any event, if the stock no longer fulfills its purpose in your portfolio, it’s time to sell.

2. Lofty stock price: It’s hard to let go of winning stocks — typically, they keep winning because the businesses behind them are great. It takes discipline to take some profits off the table.

Figuring out if a stock is overpriced requires some work. You must develop a sense of the strength of a business’s brand, the competition and what the business is worth, based on financial statements.