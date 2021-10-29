Kiplinger's Personal Finance: A simple portfolio is all you need

A popular approach is to buy one fund that invests in the total U.S. stock market, one that tracks the total international stock market, and one that covers the total U.S. bond market.

Using Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (symbol VTSMX, expense ratio 0.14%), Vanguard Total International Stock Index (VGTSX, 0.17%) and Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (VBMFX, 0.15%), you’ll gain exposure to the equivalent of some 3,900 U.S. stocks, 7,500 foreign stocks and 18,000 U.S. bonds. (ETF versions of the funds are also available.)

Building a similar portfolio using total market funds offered by providers such as Fidelity and iShares is just as easy.

To make this strategy work, make sure your target weightings of U.S. stocks, foreign stocks and bonds remain in line with your risk tolerance. And it’s on you to rebalance the portfolio periodically.

Also, remember that the best you can do with index funds is match the gains of the index, minus any expenses. You won’t beat the market. But that’s okay. “Being average is fine, because so many people’s returns are below average,” says Jeffrey Wood, an investment adviser at Lift Financial.

One last piece of advice: For a simple portfolio to succeed, you must stick to the plan. “Even simple solutions fail if you bail at the wrong time,” Fleming says.