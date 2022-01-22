Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Advice from the architect of the 401(k) plan

Ted Benna, who is widely credited with creating the 401(k) plan and the author of “401(k)s and IRAs for Dummies,” offers advice regarding 401(k) plans.

QUESTION: What advice would you give to a young person who has the chance to enroll in a 401(k) plan for the first time?

ANSWER: It’s never too early to start investing even if it’s only 1% of your pay. Bump up your contribution as you advance and get pay increases. When people tell me they can’t afford to make contributions, I tell them, for one week, keep track of the spending decisions you make that are discretionary. Look at how much you’re spending, decide whether to take some of those dollars, even if it’s only $20 a week, and put it in your 401(k).

QUESTION: The SECURE Act of 2019 made it easier for employers to offer annuities and other “lifetime income” options in their 401(k) plans. Is that a good idea?

ANSWER: I’m not in favor of including annuities in 401(k) plans. My first job was as an actuarial grunt building those types of tables, which are loaded heavily in favor of the insurance company. You’re overpaying for income in retirement and surrendering investment gains.