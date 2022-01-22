Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Advice from the architect of the 401(k) plan

Ted Benna, who is widely credited with creating the 401(k) plan and the author of “401(k)s and IRAs for Dummies,” offers advice regarding 401(k) plans.
QUESTION: What advice would you give to a young person who has the chance to enroll in a 401(k) plan for the first time?
ANSWER: It’s never too early to start investing even if it’s only 1% of your pay. Bump up your contribution as you advance and get pay increases. When people tell me they can’t afford to make contributions, I tell them, for one week, keep track of the spending decisions you make that are discretionary. Look at how much you’re spending, decide whether to take some of those dollars, even if it’s only $20 a week, and put it in your 401(k).
QUESTION: The SECURE Act of 2019 made it easier for employers to offer annuities and other “lifetime income” options in their 401(k) plans. Is that a good idea?
ANSWER: I’m not in favor of including annuities in 401(k) plans. My first job was as an actuarial grunt building those types of tables, which are loaded heavily in favor of the insurance company. You’re overpaying for income in retirement and surrendering investment gains.
The only kind of annuity I’m in favor of is an immediate income annuity that provides monthly income after you retire. Retirees should invest a significant part of their retirement savings in something that provides guaranteed income because running out of money is a real risk issue for them.
QUESTION: Most 401(k) plans offer the ability to borrow from your plan, usually at a lower rate than other types of loans. Is that a good idea if you need the money?
ANSWER: I’m not a fan of borrowing from your 401(k) plan because you end up getting double taxed.
You have to repay the loan with money you’ve paid taxes on, and you pay tax when you take withdrawals. If you’ve got credit card debt and you’re paying 25% interest, you may want to consider it, but then you better throw away your credit cards.
QUESTION: What can be done by the large percentage of workers who don’t sign up for their employer’s 401(k) or don’t have access to a plan?
ANSWER: I’ve been recommending for a number of years that any employer that offers a 401(k) plan should be required to automatically enroll participants and automatically increase contributions.
Research shows that when employees are auto-enrolled, you get higher participation.
My other recommendation is to require small employers that don’t have a 401(k) plan to offer a savings plan for their employees that has payroll deduction and auto-enroll them as well. It doesn’t have to be a 401(k) plan, which is complicated to set up and administer for small numbers of employees.
I’m working with a new entity that’s focusing on providing IRA-based programs for small employers that can be set up without any fees.
