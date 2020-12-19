Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Bad news for super savers

If one spouse is covered by an employer-provided plan and the other is not, the second spouse can deduct IRA contributions if the couple’s joint income is between $198,000 and $208,000, up from between $196,000 and $206,000 in 2020.

The IRS also adjusted the amount of money you can earn and still contribute to a Roth IRA.

Roth contributions aren’t deductible, but as long as you’ve owned your Roth for at least five years and are 59½ or older, withdrawals are tax-free.

Singles with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of less than $125,000 (up from $124,000 in 2020) can make the maximum contribution to a Roth. The amount phases out at $140,000 (up from $139,000). Married couples who file jointly can make the maximum contribution if their MAGI is less than $198,000, phasing out at $208,000 (up from $196,000 to $206,000).

There’s no income limit on converting a traditional IRA to a Roth.