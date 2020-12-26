Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Banks with the best service

Once consumers choose a bank, they often stick with it — even if they are unhappy with the service.
But if you’re ready to switch to a bank with excellent service and digital tools, check out the top medalists in Kiplinger’s survey.
Gold medal: Capital One, which has increasingly shifted its focus to online banking in recent years, clinches first place in our bank ranking.
It was a top scorer in our customer service survey, and it far outperformed many of the other finalists when we phoned the company to pose questions as a potential new banking customer.
Some other banks had no apparent contact numbers for new customers or directed callers to visit their website or a branch to open an account. Capital One, however, had friendly, knowledgeable agents available both times we called.
Current customers who responded to our survey scored Capital One’s digital capabilities more highly than those of other banks.
And that, combined with our own review of its mobile app, pushes Capital One to the top in our digital category, too. The app is clean and uncomplicated, and it provides features and details important to bank customers.
On the downside, the volume of consumer complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about Capital One’s banking services were high relative to the bank’s share of the market.
Capital One is the largest private employer in the Richmond region.
Silver medal: TD Bank, which has branches in 15 Eastern states and Washington, takes second place.
It performed well in our survey, and it was one of a handful of banks for which we were able to get a customer service representative on the phone at least once when we called with a few questions as a potential new customer.
Its mobile app can be a bit difficult to navigate, but it has a clean interface and packs plenty of features for bank customers, who can check their balances and recent transactions, deposit checks, set account activity alerts, lock and unlock their debit card and more.
If you need customer service help, you can try using a virtual assistant through the app, call a customer service line — with live agents available at all hours — or connect through social media.
Complaints to the CFPB about TD mostly involved trouble with managing an account and problems opening an account.
Bronze medal: Chase, our third-place winner, is a big bank with branches spread across 38 states and Washington.
Chase was a high scorer in our survey, and it had one of the lowest complaint levels compared with its share of the market among our bank finalists.
As with many other banks, problems with deposits and withdrawals and using an ATM or debit card were major causes of complaints. We docked some points from Chase because we were unable to reach a representative on the phone when we wanted to ask questions as a potential new customer.
Survey respondents were mostly happy with Chase’s digital capabilities, and our review of its mobile app revealed a decent range of features.
