Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Banks with the best service

Once consumers choose a bank, they often stick with it — even if they are unhappy with the service.

But if you’re ready to switch to a bank with excellent service and digital tools, check out the top medalists in Kiplinger’s survey.

Gold medal: Capital One, which has increasingly shifted its focus to online banking in recent years, clinches first place in our bank ranking.

It was a top scorer in our customer service survey, and it far outperformed many of the other finalists when we phoned the company to pose questions as a potential new banking customer.

Some other banks had no apparent contact numbers for new customers or directed callers to visit their website or a branch to open an account. Capital One, however, had friendly, knowledgeable agents available both times we called.

Current customers who responded to our survey scored Capital One’s digital capabilities more highly than those of other banks.

And that, combined with our own review of its mobile app, pushes Capital One to the top in our digital category, too. The app is clean and uncomplicated, and it provides features and details important to bank customers.