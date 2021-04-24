Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Behind on debts? Know your rights

You also have the right to write to the debt collector and instruct it to stop contacting you. After that, a debt collector may not contact you again unless it’s to verify that it has received your request or to tell you that it plans to take some form of legal action.

The statute of limitations on debts in collection varies by state and the type of debt. But typically debt collectors have three to six years from when the debt goes into collection to file a lawsuit against you to collect payment. After that, the debt collector can’t sue you.

But that doesn’t mean collection calls will stop, Sherry said. What’s more, making a payment on an old debt may reset the clock on the statute of limitations, and the collector could sue you for the full amount.

The new CFPB rules require that consumers receive more information about debts in collection. Debt collectors must provide you with a written “validation notice,” either before contacting you for the first time or within five days of contacting you. It must include details on the amount you owe and advise you that you have the right to dispute the debt within 30 days.

Debt collectors must also wait 14 days after sending some type of notification to you before alerting the major credit reporting companies that a debt has gone into collection.