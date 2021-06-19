Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Best travel rewards credit cards

If you’re looking for a credit card to maximize your travel rewards, consider these top-ranked cards in Kiplinger’s annual rewards card survey:
Best travel rewards: Capital One Venture
Annual fee: $95
Typical annual rebate: 54,000 miles ($445 in statement credits)
You earn 5 miles per dollar spent on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One Travel and 2 miles per dollar on everything else.
Miles are redeemable in any amount at a rate of a penny apiece for statement credits on travel purchases or travel bookings through Capital One; miles are worth 0.5 cent each if you redeem them for a statement credit on non-travel purchases.
Or transfer your miles to any of more than a dozen participating hotel and airline loyalty programs. Another perk: Every four years, get reimbursement of the application fee for Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85).
Flexible travel redemptions: Chase Sapphire Preferred Visa
Annual fee: $95
Typical annual rebate: 31,526 points (worth $299 in travel redemptions after subtracting the annual fee)
This card gets top marks for flexibility, thanks to healthy point values and the ability to transfer points to an appealing list of partner travel loyalty programs. You earn two Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on restaurant and travel purchases, and one point per dollar on all other spending.
Points are worth 1.25 cents apiece when you use them to book travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. And with the Pay Yourself Back feature, you can get a 1.25-cent value when redeeming points for statement credits against purchases in rotating categories.
Dedicated airline card: Delta SkyMiles Golf American Express
Annual fee: $99, waived the first year
Typical annual rebate: 36,169 miles, worth about $362
This card awards two SkyMiles per dollar on Delta purchases and in two other attractive categories: restaurant and supermarket spending. All other purchases earn one SkyMile per dollar.
Cardholders also get one free checked bag for up to nine passengers on a flight reservation, priority boarding, a 20% discount on in-flight purchases (excluding Wi-Fi) and a $100 credit for a Delta flight if you spend at least $10,000 on the card in a year.
Dedicated hotel card: World of Hyatt Visa
Annual fee: $95
Typical annual rebate: 36,907 points, worth about $532 after subtracting the fee
Earn four World of Hyatt Bonus points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels and two points per dollar for purchases with restaurants, airlines, local transit, fitness clubs and gyms.
In the first six months of membership, you get two points per dollar on all other purchases (on up to $15,000 spent); after that, you earn one point per dollar on other spending.
Send questions to moneypower@kiplinger.com. Visit Kiplinger.com for more on this and similar money topics.