Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Best travel rewards credit cards

If you’re looking for a credit card to maximize your travel rewards, consider these top-ranked cards in Kiplinger’s annual rewards card survey:

Best travel rewards: Capital One Venture

Annual fee: $95

Typical annual rebate: 54,000 miles ($445 in statement credits)

You earn 5 miles per dollar spent on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One Travel and 2 miles per dollar on everything else.

Miles are redeemable in any amount at a rate of a penny apiece for statement credits on travel purchases or travel bookings through Capital One; miles are worth 0.5 cent each if you redeem them for a statement credit on non-travel purchases.

Or transfer your miles to any of more than a dozen participating hotel and airline loyalty programs. Another perk: Every four years, get reimbursement of the application fee for Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85).

Flexible travel redemptions: Chase Sapphire Preferred Visa

Annual fee: $95

Typical annual rebate: 31,526 points (worth $299 in travel redemptions after subtracting the annual fee)