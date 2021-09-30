Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Don’t lose track of your retirement savings

If your employer filed for bankruptcy, your 401(k) balance is protected from creditors and is likely still held at the investment company that administered your plan. In the case of a pension, it was either taken over by an insurance company or the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., which protects traditional pensions.

It’s also possible that your employer turned over your 401(k) balance to your state’s unclaimed property fund. Your state’s treasury department should offer an online service that lets you search for your money. You can also check the National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits.

If your old 401(k) plan is still with a former employer, one option is to leave the money there. But you may not pay as much attention to the account, which could lead to a portfolio that’s not appropriate for your age and risk tolerance.

Having your savings in one place will make it easier to manage your investments. For examples, workers switching jobs may be able to roll their old 401(k) account into their new employers’ plan, if it’s allowed. Or they can roll the money into an IRA.

When trying to locate a lost pension, request a pension benefits statement from the plan administrator. Give the administrator your address and phone number so it can reach you to begin payments. You may need to prove your work history and eligibility for the pension; you can do so by providing the plan administrator with old W-2 forms or an earnings statement from Social Security, which you can get by filing Form SSA-7050.