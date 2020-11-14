Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Estate planning during the pandemic

You can avoid it by setting up a trust. The most common of which is a revocable living trust, which will allow you to change the terms if you want. A revocable living trust “sort of has this mystique about it as being only for the rich and famous, but that’s just not true,” said Samuel Nuxoll, an Ann Arbor, Mich., attorney.

He suggests that most people — especially anyone who has children or owns real estate — could benefit from setting up a trust. Not only does a trust let you avoid probate and help ensure that your money goes to the people you choose, but it also lets you control exactly how the money can be used and appoint a person to take control when you’re not available.

“With a will, the executor is really just kind of an administrator who transfers assets from one person to another. But a trustee is more of a decision-maker,” he said. “They’re standing in your shoes and making decisions you would want to make if you were still around to make them.”

After you set up your estate plan, you need to review it at least annually.

“A will, a trust, an estate plan should be a living document,” Rampenthal said. “When doing New Year’s resolutions, that’s when I go back and take a look. Has anything changed? Should I be looking to update my will and my estate plan?”