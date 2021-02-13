Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Getting your retirement savings back on track

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act enacted last spring contained several provisions designed to make it easier for people to tap their tax-advantaged retirement plans.
If you tapped your accounts in 2020 and your finances have since improved, take this year to get your retirement savings back on track.
The CARES Act allowed people who were affected by the virus or had suffered financial consequences as a result of the pandemic to withdraw up to $100,000 from their 401(k) or other employer-provided retirement plans, and it waived the 10% early-withdrawal penalty for participants younger than 591/2.
Taxes on the withdrawals will be spread out over three years. The law also increased the amount workers could borrow from their plans, raising the maximum from $50,000 to $100,000 in 2020.
Even a modest withdrawal will reduce the amount you’ll have when you retire.
So as soon as your finances improve, take steps to repair the damage. As long as your employer allows it — and most large employers do — you’ll have up to three years to repay the funds you withdrew.
The repayment will be treated as a tax-free rollover. If you repay the distribution after you’ve paid taxes on it, you can file an amended return and get a refund.
Similarly, although the CARES Act gives you six years instead of five to repay a 401(k) loan, the sooner you repay it, the sooner you’ll be in a position to take advantage of market gains on a bigger balance.
Even if you avoided taking a hardship withdrawal or loan, you may have stopped contributing to your retirement plan, or you may have reduced the amount you sock away.
As the economy recovers, look for ways to improve your cash flow so you can step up your savings game. While record-low interest rates are causing savers angst, you may be able to generate extra cash by refinancing your mortgage.
If your savings still fall short of your retirement goal, use the time you’re spending at home to track your discretionary and nondiscretionary expenses.
You may discover that some of your must-haves are no longer as critical as you once thought. That can offer a good trial run for retirement.
A popular and time-tested guideline for retirees is the 4% rule, which says that you should withdraw 4% from your retirement savings the first year of retirement, and thereafter increase the amount annually by the previous year’s inflation rate.
But depending on what happens in the markets — and the makeup of your portfolio — you may have to pare back withdrawals during down years. That’s easier to manage if you have a good handle on your spending.
The 4% withdrawal rate works if retirees “are willing to make cutbacks when times are bad,” said Gage Paul, a certified financial planner in Hudson, Ohio.
The good news is that you can increase withdrawals — to 5%, for instance — when times are good, he said.
