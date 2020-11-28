Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Great credit cards for holiday shopping

As you dive into holiday shopping, get some extra oomph from your spending by using a rewards credit card that provides additional cash back or points at the retailers — or retailer websites — you visit most.

The Discover It card, for example, provides 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases at Amazon.com, Target.com and Walmart.com in the fourth quarter of 2020 (1% on all other spending). Quarterly categories for 2021 haven’t been announced, but bonus categories in 2020 included grocery stores, gas stations, wholesale clubs and restaurants.

For rewards on a broader variety of online purchases, consider the Bank of America Cash Rewards Visa.

You choose one of six categories that earn 3% cash back, including online shopping, gas, dining, travel, drugstores, and home improvement and furnishings — and each calendar month you can change the category.

The card also offers 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. After you spend $2,500 combined in the 2% and 3% categories each quarter, you get 1% back on purchases in both categories. All other spending earns 1% back.

The branded card of a retailer you are loyal to might have strong rewards.