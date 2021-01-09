Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Hope for the best, plan for the worst

If adversity builds strength, many of us will start 2021 with the muscles of a professional bodybuilder. The past year delivered multiple gut punches: a pandemic, a recession, a volatile stock market and a vituperative election.

However, the calamitous year also provided valuable financial lessons. Because while pandemics are rare, personal setbacks are not. Your roof could fall in. A family member could become ill. You could lose your job.

An emergency fund is your first line of defense.

The standard advice is to save enough to cover living expenses for three to six months, but that may no longer be sufficient, said Liz Windisch, a certified financial planner in Denver.

“When entire industries disappear overnight, it can take much longer than that to find new work or train for a new career,” she said.

The amount you need to save will depend on your personal circumstances. Three to six months of expenses may be enough if you’re in a dual-income household. If you are the sole wage earner, you may need to save up to 12 months of expenses, or more.

Another lesson from the pandemic: The best-laid plans can be derailed by events beyond your control.