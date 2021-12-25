Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How a rising cost of living will affect Social Security

If you receive Social Security benefits, you’ll get a significant raise in 2022 — and high earners will owe more in payroll taxes.
Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment in their Social Security benefits in 2022, the biggest jump since 1982, when benefits rose 7.4%.
In 2021, the COLA was just 1.3%. The average monthly benefit will rise from $1,565 to $1,657 in 2022, or $92 a month. The average monthly payment for a married couple who are both receiving benefits will increase to $2,753, from $2,599.
But given price hikes for everything from gas to restaurant meals, some seniors may discover that the pay raise will fall short of increases in their cost of living — particularly when health care costs are taken into account.
Medicare Part B premiums, which cover doctor visits and outpatient services, are rising to $170.10 per month in 2022, up from $148.50 the year before, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
High earners who are subject to the Medicare Part B surcharge will pay $238.10 to $578.30 per month in 2022, up from 207.90 to $504.90 in 2021.
The average premium for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs, will be $33 per month in 2022, compared with $31.47 in 2021.
There also will be higher thresholds for workers. The amount of earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax (6.2% for employees and 6.2% for employers) will rise about 3%, to $147,000, from $142,800 in 2021.
Earnings above the $147,000 payroll cap aren’t subject to the Social Security tax.
Social Security beneficiaries who have a side gig or part-time job will be able to earn a little more before they’re subject to the earnings test.
If you claim benefits before you reach your full retirement age — 66 for people born between 1943 and 1954 and gradually rising to 67 for those born later — Social Security will deduct $1 for every $2 you earn above $19,560 in 2022, up from $18,960 the year before.
In the year you reach your full retirement age, Social Security will deduct $1 for every $3 you earn above $51,960 in 2022, up from $50,520 in 2021. Once you reach your full retirement age, the earnings test disappears.
Send questions to moneypower@kiplinger.com. Visit Kiplinger.com for more on this and similar money topics.