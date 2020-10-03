Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How retirees can create a paycheck

No question, these are tough times for retirees who don’t want to take much risk with their portfolios.

Bonds, cash and other low-risk investments are delivering such paltry returns that money invested in them won’t even keep pace with a low rate of inflation.

One alternative is to invest a slice of your savings in a single premium immediate annuity.

In exchange for a lump sum, an insurance company will provide you with a monthly payment for a specified period of years or the rest of your life.

You receive the largest amount each year with a life-only annuity, which stops payouts when you die.

If you’re married, you also have the option of purchasing a joint-life annuity, which will reduce your payout but continue to provide income as long as either spouse is alive.

Immediate annuities are particularly appealing if you’re worried about bear markets, because if the monthly annuity payments cover your basic expenses, you can leave your stock investments alone until the market recovers.

An immediate annuity could also enable you to invest more of your savings in stocks — an important consideration when returns from fixed-income investments are so low.