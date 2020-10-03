Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How retirees can create a paycheck

No question, these are tough times for retirees who don’t want to take much risk with their portfolios.
Bonds, cash and other low-risk investments are delivering such paltry returns that money invested in them won’t even keep pace with a low rate of inflation.
One alternative is to invest a slice of your savings in a single premium immediate annuity.
In exchange for a lump sum, an insurance company will provide you with a monthly payment for a specified period of years or the rest of your life.
You receive the largest amount each year with a life-only annuity, which stops payouts when you die.
If you’re married, you also have the option of purchasing a joint-life annuity, which will reduce your payout but continue to provide income as long as either spouse is alive.
Immediate annuities are particularly appealing if you’re worried about bear markets, because if the monthly annuity payments cover your basic expenses, you can leave your stock investments alone until the market recovers.
An immediate annuity could also enable you to invest more of your savings in stocks — an important consideration when returns from fixed-income investments are so low.
There are three major downsides to immediate annuities.
- The first is flexibility. Once you give your money to an insurance company you usually can’t get it back (although some will let you take a one-time withdrawal for emergencies). That’s the reason most planners recommend investing no more than 25% to 30% of your savings in an annuity.
- The second is that payments usually aren’t adjusted for inflation. You can buy an annuity with an inflation rider, but it will lower your initial payout by about 28%.
- The third — and most significant — drawback is that low interest rates will depress your payouts, effectively making annuities more expensive now. Payouts are usually tied to rates for 10-year Treasuries, which are at a record low.
Even with that caveat, annuities might still deliver a better return than you’d get by investing in fixed-income investments, because the longer you live, the more you receive. That’s because annuities also provide mortality credits, said Harold Evensky, a certified financial planner in Coral Gables, Fla. When you buy an annuity, the insurance company pools your money with that of other investors. Funds from investors who die earlier than expected are paid out to the other annuity holders.
One option if you think interest rates will be headed up is to create an annuities ladder. Instead of investing the entire amount you want to annuitize at once, spread your investments over several years.
For example, if you want to invest $200,000, you would buy an annuity for $50,000 this year and invest another $50,000 every two years until you have spent the entire amount. That way, the payouts will gradually increase as you get older, and if interest rates rise, you’ll be able to take advantage of them.
