Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to divide retirement accounts in a divorce

That’s because you know the account value. If one spouse has a 401(k) worth $200,000, the divorcing couple could agree in the qualified domestic relations order to split the account equally. In that case, $100,000 of the 401(k) balance can be transferred directly to the other spouse’s IRA without incurring any federal income taxes or penalties.

That changes, however, if the spouse receiving the money pockets the $100,000 instead of having it transferred to an IRA.

Then he or she will owe income tax on the money, but there’s no 10% penalty for early distributions, even if the spouse taking the cash isn’t yet 59½.

If the $100,000 is transferred to the spouse’s IRA and that person takes an early withdrawal, then the money is subject to both income tax and the 10% penalty.

Pensions are even more complicated to divvy up.

Each employer has different rules for how or whether a pension can be split, and you’ll have to hire an actuary to calculate the present value of the future benefits.

It’s easier to split a pension when the pensioner spouse has already started receiving benefits. Then you could use a qualified domestic relations order to split the payments by either a dollar or percentage amount.