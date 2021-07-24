Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to find sweet deals on flights for a fall getaway

As airlines add more routes, the increased competition for flights to some destinations — including Iceland and Hawaii — is driving down airfares.

A recent search found round-trip airfares to Iceland for fall as low as $329 (from many U.S. cities). You could book round-trip airfare to Hawaii from Chicago in early September for as low as $236. Book early, and keep an eye out for airlines running deals as more openings occur, Orlando says.

Use a flight search tool such as Google Flights or Skyscanner to determine the best timing or even the best destination.

At Skyscanner.com you can search by cheapest time frame, destination or both. Sites such as Scott’s Cheap Flights and Sherman’s Travel feature flight deals. For example, Sherman’s Travel recently featured round-trip tickets to Bermuda in December for $400 per person.

Much of the booking flexibility introduced during the height of the pandemic is gone.

All the major airlines have stopped offering free flight changes for basic economy flights. But if you book a ticket for a main-cabin or higher-class seat and change your flight, you won’t pay a change fee.

Major U.S. airlines also have been extending the dates for vouchers from canceled flights throughout the pandemic. If you have a voucher, check with the airline to see when it expires.