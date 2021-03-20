Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to keep tabs on your credit reports

And by signing up for Trans-Union’s TrueIdentity at www.transunion.com/product/ trueidentity-free-identity- protection, you get unlimited access to your TransUnion report and credit monitoring alerts.

To check your report from Experian, you can enroll at FreeCreditScore.com. The site provides a new free credit report and FICO credit score based on Experian data every 30 days, as well as credit-monitoring alerts.

To ensure that your reports remain free at any of these sites, skip pitches to upgrade to three-bureau report access or other services, and don’t enter any payment information.

In addition to the yearly credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com, you’re entitled to a free report from the bureaus in certain other situations, including if you place a fraud alert on your report; your report contains inaccurate information because of fraud; an adverse action has been taken against you because of information in the report; you’re unemployed and expect to apply for employment in the next 60 days; or you receive public assistance.

Regularly checking your credit reports is important in case a lender or other provider furnishes erroneous information to the bureaus, the bureaus mix up your file with that of someone else, or an identity thief opens fraudulent accounts in your name.