Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to lower taxes on your required minimum distributions

A qualified charitable distribution isn’t deductible, but will reduce your adjusted gross income, which besides lowering your federal and state tax bill can also lower taxes on items tied to your AGI, such as Social Security benefits and Medicare premiums.

Make sure the donation is made directly from your IRA to the charity, otherwise, it won’t be considered a qualified charitable distribution.

You can’t make a qualified charitable distribution to a donor-advised fund or private foundation, and the recipient must be a 501©(3) charity registered with the IRS, says Mari Adam, a certified financial planner in Boca Raton, Fla.

Convert to a Roth: When you convert money in a traditional IRA to a Roth, you must pay taxes on the amount you convert (although part of the conversion won’t be taxed if you’ve made nondeductible contributions to your IRA).

After conversion, withdrawals are tax-free, as long as you’re 59½ or older and have owned a Roth for at least five years.

Unlike traditional IRAs and other tax-deferred accounts, Roths aren’t subject to required minimum distributions, so if you don’t need the money, you can let it continue to grow, with no obligation to the IRS.

You can keep the cost of a conversion down by converting during the period between the year you retire and the year you’re required to take required minimum distributions.