Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to save on video-streaming subscriptions
Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to save on video-streaming subscriptions

streaming services

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., many people have added to their video subscription services.

 tribune news service

Americans have slashed spending on restaurants, travel and live entertainment. But they’re spending more on subscription services — especially video-streaming subscriptions.

Since the pandemic hit the U.S., nearly 10% of consumers have both added and canceled at least one paid video-streaming service, according to a survey by Deloitte, suggesting that more churn is in store as consumers seek more value.

And as more media providers join the fray — including Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max — competition is growing and putting pressure on providers to expand content and reduce prices.

With so many streaming choices, it’s tempting to load up on subscriptions — but the cost can quickly add up.

If you already have a few streaming services, consider canceling the ones that you use the least.

You can always re-subscribe when a service releases content or adds a feature that makes it more worthwhile.

And with the pandemic pressing pause on many sports, you might not need to subscribe to a live TV service if you originally signed up primarily to watch games. A digital antenna might be all you need for access to local channels.

Sharing subscriptions is another way to save.

Some services make this easier than others — the Netflix premium plan (which allows four simultaneous log-ons) and Hulu (with the $9.99-per-month unlimited screens add-on) are particularly good for family and friends.

If you want access to a single show, you might be better off paying per view than subscribing to a service. For example, an HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 per month, but one episode of “Game of Thrones” on Amazon’s Prime Video costs $3.99 — or $24.99 for the entire season.

Bundling services is another way to trim costs, and the savings are even greater if you are willing to put up with some ads.

The ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle goes for $18.99 per month, but you can also do the same bundle with the ad-supported Hulu version for a monthly charge of $12.99.

Take advantage of free viewing, such as Peacock TV’s standard plan, as well as free trials.

Netflix offers a 30-day trial, and most other services let you sign up free for a week. You can find longer free trials with certain services if you download them from a particular device or if you also subscribe to another related service.

With AT&T TV Now, for instance, you can get a free trial of HBO Max for 30 days, rather than the standard seven days.

And you can get a free year-long subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac. Sprint includes Netflix subscriptions with some of its cell phone plans.

Send questions to moneypower@kiplinger.com. Visit Kiplinger.com for more on this and similar money topics.

