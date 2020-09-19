Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to save on video-streaming subscriptions

If you want access to a single show, you might be better off paying per view than subscribing to a service. For example, an HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 per month, but one episode of “Game of Thrones” on Amazon’s Prime Video costs $3.99 — or $24.99 for the entire season.

Bundling services is another way to trim costs, and the savings are even greater if you are willing to put up with some ads.

The ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle goes for $18.99 per month, but you can also do the same bundle with the ad-supported Hulu version for a monthly charge of $12.99.

Take advantage of free viewing, such as Peacock TV’s standard plan, as well as free trials.

Netflix offers a 30-day trial, and most other services let you sign up free for a week. You can find longer free trials with certain services if you download them from a particular device or if you also subscribe to another related service.

With AT&T TV Now, for instance, you can get a free trial of HBO Max for 30 days, rather than the standard seven days.

And you can get a free year-long subscription to Apple TV+ with the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac. Sprint includes Netflix subscriptions with some of its cell phone plans.