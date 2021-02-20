Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Insurance retirees don’t need

These days, it seems like every other TV commercial is for yet another insurance product.

While choice can be a good thing, not all insurance is as essential as the ads make it seem.

“There’s a lot of sales and marketing based on fear that especially targets retirees,” said Jonathan Howard, a certified financial planner in Lexington, Ky., as well as a former insurance salesman. “People end up buying because they’re terrified of a loss rather than to cover an actual insurance need.”

Here is insurance you may not need if you’re near or in retirement.

Long-term disability:

The premium for an employer group disability plan typically increases with age, said Greg Klingler, director of wealth management at the Government Employees’ Benefit Association in Fort Meade, Md.

The policy also will limit the payout period until a particular age, such as 65. As this age nears, your maximum possible benefit shrinks.

“You’re no longer dependent on your salary, so weigh the value of protecting this extra income versus the high insurance cost,” Klingler says.

Critical illness insurance: