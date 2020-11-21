Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Keeping an eye on future investment returns

Financial markets have been good to investors for the past decade.

But the consensus of expert opinion is to expect returns that are lower than we’ve been used to over the next several years.

Long-term forecasts are revised regularly as market conditions change, producing ripples of change in future returns.

Here’s a sampling of what experts expect from financial markets:

Next five years:

The soothsayers on the Capital Market Assumptions team at Northern Trust Asset Management expect moderate U.S. economic growth of 2.1%, on average, over the next five years, while interest rates remain low and inflationary forces are checked by productivity-boosting technology and automation.

The forecast calls for U.S. stocks to return 4.7% annualized, including dividends. You might get 5.4% annualized in European shares and the same from emerging-markets stocks, says Northern Trust.

A big risk to the forecast is a resurgence in inflation, says chief investment strategist Jim McDonald.