Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Make the most of your health care benefits

They include immunizations; depression and blood-pressure screenings; cholesterol and diabetes screenings for those of specified ages or who have certain risk factors; mammograms for women older than 40; and vision screenings for children. (For a full list, see www.healthcare.gov/coverage/preventive-care-benefits.)

High-deductible health plans may cover certain treatments for chronic conditions, such as insulin for diabetes and statins for heart disease, before policyholders reach their deductible.

3. Tune in to telehealth: Consulting with clinicians by phone or video chat has grown by leaps and bounds during the pandemic.

If your insurance plan partners with a vendor, such as Teladoc, that specializes in telehealth services, using it may cost you less than seeing your regular doctor, says Anne Brunson of benefits administrator Maestro Health.

If you virtually visit one of your usual care providers, you’ll often pay the same amount out of pocket that you would for an in-office appointment, although some insurers may waive or lower your co-payments for telehealth appointments.