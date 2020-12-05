Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Manage your health benefits

The end of the year is fast approaching, but you still have time to make the most of your health care benefits. Here’s how:
Use up FSA funds
If you have a flexible spending account, you may have a Dec. 31 deadline to use the balance for qualified medical expenses. (Your employer may offer a grace period until March 15, or it may permit you to roll over up to $550 to next year.)
Especially if you delayed medical appointments or procedures because of the pandemic, you may wind up with more money left over than expected in your FSA.
Thanks to a change in the law, feminine-hygiene products and over-the-counter drugs purchased Jan. 1, 2020, or later are reimbursable from an FSA or health savings account without a prescription, so you could stock up on medications such as cough suppressants, pain relievers and antihistamines. See a list of eligible items at www.fsastore.com/fsa-eligibility-list.aspx.
If you have a dependent care FSA, coronavirus-related closures of day cares, summer camps and other child care services may have thrown off your plans for spending the funds.
Keep in mind that you can use them for a babysitter or nanny who cares for your children while you work — even if you work from home. But you cannot use the money for educational expenses, such as tuition or home schooling, said David Speier, managing director of benefits accounts for consultant Willis Towers Watson.
Manage HSA contributions and withdrawals
You have until April 15, 2021, to make a 2020 contribution to a health savings account.
But now is a good time to plan how much you’ll stash. The 2020 maximum contribution is $3,550 for those with self-only coverage or $7,100 for those with family coverage (plus an additional $1,000 if you are 55 or older by the end of 2020).
Unlike FSA funds, HSA savings are yours to use for qualified medical expenses at any time in the future — no reimbursement deadline applies, and the balance doesn’t expire.
Even if you don’t plan to tap your HSA anytime soon, round up this year’s receipts for HSA-eligible expenses and keep them in a safe place in case you decide to submit them for reimbursement down the road.
Squeeze in medical appointments
If you have met your health plan deductible for 2020, scheduling any needed medical appointments before the end of the year could save you money.
If you wait until 2021 for the doctor visits, you may have to pay the full cost until you meet your deductible.
Rather avoid an in-person appointment? See whether your physician offers telehealth visits — which allow you to consult clinicians on a video chat or phone call — and check how your insurance plan covers such appointments.
Virtual visits may be sufficient for, say, sessions with a mental health therapist or for regular check-ins to manage a chronic condition.
