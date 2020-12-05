Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Manage your health benefits

The end of the year is fast approaching, but you still have time to make the most of your health care benefits. Here’s how:

Use up FSA funds

If you have a flexible spending account, you may have a Dec. 31 deadline to use the balance for qualified medical expenses. (Your employer may offer a grace period until March 15, or it may permit you to roll over up to $550 to next year.)

Especially if you delayed medical appointments or procedures because of the pandemic, you may wind up with more money left over than expected in your FSA.

Thanks to a change in the law, feminine-hygiene products and over-the-counter drugs purchased Jan. 1, 2020, or later are reimbursable from an FSA or health savings account without a prescription, so you could stock up on medications such as cough suppressants, pain relievers and antihistamines. See a list of eligible items at www.fsastore.com/fsa-eligibility-list.aspx.

If you have a dependent care FSA, coronavirus-related closures of day cares, summer camps and other child care services may have thrown off your plans for spending the funds.