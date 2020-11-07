Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Max out this special 2020 tax credit

The credit, on the other hand, will be based on your 2020 tax return. Since the stimulus check is an advance payment of the credit, you’ll have to subtract the amount of your check from the credit amount.

If your stimulus check is greater than or equal to the credit, your total credit is reduced to zero. If your stimulus check is less than the credit, you’ll still have some of the credit left to claim on your 2020 return.

Increasing the credit: Basing stimulus checks and the recovery rebate credit on two different tax returns “created a lot of confusing issues and perhaps planning opportunities, too,” said Mark Luscombe of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

For instance, if your stimulus check was reduced by the phase-out rules, you might be able to cut your 2020 tax bill by lowering your 2020 AGI.

One way for retirees to do that, Luscombe said, is to take advantage of this year’s required minimum distribution waiver. That’s because required minimum distribution is taxable income that increases your AGI.

If you don’t take money out of your retirement account this year, your 2020 AGI is likely to be lower. With a lower AGI, your 2020 recovery rebate credit could be higher because it might not be phased out (or not phased out as much).