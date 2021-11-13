Kiplinger's Personal Finance: More choices in your 401(k)

The Thrift Savings Plan, the federal government’s version of a 401(k) plan, recently announced that it will offer its 6 million participants the ability to invest in more than 5,000 mutual funds through a new self-directed brokerage account. This is a major change for the federal plan, which previously limited its lineup to a menu of low-cost index funds.

The Thrift Savings Plan board said its decision to offer the brokerage account, which will be available in mid-2022, was driven by demand from investors for more choices, such as funds that pick securities based on environmental, social and governance criteria.

As demand for ESG funds grows, look for more 401(k) plans to add these options to their main menus or self-directed brokerage windows.

As is the case with your IRA, you can trade stocks and funds in your 401(k) without reporting your gains and losses to the IRS when you file your tax return.

Taxes are deferred until you take withdrawals. In the case of a Roth 401(k), your profits are tax-free as long as you’ve owned the account for at least five years and you’re 59½ or older when you take the money out.

If you’re interested in adding some spice to your 401(k) plan, though, you’ll probably have to pay for the privilege.

You may have to pay an annual maintenance fee, plus transaction fees if you use the account to trade stocks or funds. You may also pay a higher expense ratio for the funds you buy through the brokerage window than you’ll pay for the funds in your plan’s regular lineup.