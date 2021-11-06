Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Negotiate a better deal on a home

Home buyers have experienced serious sticker shock over the past year and a half — and that’s likely to continue with the extraordinarily high demand from buyers and an acute shortage of homes for sale.

Fortunately, there are ways to negotiate a better deal when buying a home that can also help save you money.

Existing homes sold for a median price of $359,900 in July, up from $305,600 in July 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

“Unless a house is grossly overpriced, homes are selling within days and with multiple offers,” reports Adam Linder, a real estate agent with Northrop Realty, based in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Indeed, homes typically remained on the market for just 17 days in July, NAR says.

In a seller’s market, Linder said, buyers must use clever tactics when making and negotiating a home offer:

Make a cash offer: Although mortgage rates remain historically low — the average rate of a 30-year mortgage was 3.05% in mid-October, according to Freddie Mac — nearly one-third of U.S. home purchases so far this year have been all-cash deals, a Redfin survey in July found.

Making a cash offer can be a winning bidding-war strategy.