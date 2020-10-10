Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Now’s the time for estate tax planning

Consider a grantor retained annuity trust, or GRAT.

A GRAT freezes the value of assets while transferring any appreciation to the next generation at little to no estate or gift tax.

An individual transfers investments or other assets into an irrevocable trust for a fixed term, while retaining the right to receive an annual stream of income plus interest based on the IRS’s applicable federal rate, which was 0.4% in September. At the end of the term, the assets are distributed to the trust’s beneficiaries, typically the grantors’ children.

The actuarial value of the leftover assets in the GRAT is a taxable gift upfront, but the low interest rate trims the value of those assets, which tamps down the gift amount.

If the assets appreciate at a rate higher than the 0.4% federal rate, your heirs will receive the value of the extra growth tax free when the trust expires.

Pamela Lucina, head of the trust and advisory practice for Northern Trust Wealth Management, advises that individuals who are thinking about a GRAT should begin working with an adviser now to set up the trust but can wait to fund it later.