Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Prepare to retire in 1 year with this checklist

With retirement so close, you may find yourself browsing catalogs or websites for cruises or walking tours.

But even if you’re convinced you’ve saved enough to retire in a year, you’ve still got plenty of work to do — and big decisions to make.

Start by sitting down with your human resources department to review your pension (if you have one), any retiree health care coverage and other benefits. In some cases, postponing retirement by just a few months could affect your monthly pension payout or your 401(k) match, so be judicious when setting a date for your departure.

This is also a good time to refine your retirement budget.

You should have a better idea of how you’ll spend your time and how much that will cost. And if you’ve decided to downsize or move to a lower-cost area, you should be able to estimate how reducing your cost of living will affect your budget.

Determine when you’ll apply for Social Security.

Use your online account to see how much your benefits will contribute to your retirement income. Most boomers are eligible for full retirement benefits at age 66, but if you delay until age 70, you’ll receive a delayed-retirement credit of 8% a year.