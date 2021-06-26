Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Prepare to retire in 5 years with this checklist

If you’re five years away from retirement, it’s not too soon to start estimating what your expenses will be.

To get a handle on your cost of living in retirement, review your credit card and bank statements to get an idea of how much you spend each month on everything from gas to pet care.

Once you’ve done that exercise, use a retirement budget worksheet to estimate your expenses in retirement.

Then, review your sources of retirement income.

Start by adding up guaranteed sources of income, such as Social Security and a pension. If you don’t have an online Social Security account, set one up at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/create.html.

Use your Social Security online account to review your earnings history to ensure you’ve received credit for every year you worked. Your benefits could be short-changed if an employer reported earnings under a wrong name or Social Security number.

If you’re concerned you haven’t saved enough, look into the possibility of phased retirement. For example, instead of quitting your job in five years, ask your employer if you could continue to work two or three days a week.