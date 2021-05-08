Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Retirees, tap home equity for extra income

With this, the existing mortgage is replaced with a new, larger one that reflects the home’s current appraised value.

Lenders will let you borrow up to 80% of your home’s value, including the new mortgage and the cash you take out. Interest rates on a cash-out refi are typically about a quarter-point higher than rates for a traditional refi.

Borrow with a home equity line of credit: A HELOC is a revolving line of credit that you can tap whenever you need money. The rate is typically based on the prime rate plus a couple of percentage points.

HELOCs provide an initial withdrawal period — usually 10 years — when you can borrow up to your limit.

During that time, you may choose to make a minimum payment or an interest-only payment if you qualify.

As you repay principal, your available credit is replenished. After the draw period ends, you must begin making principal-and-interest payments, typically over 10 to 20 years. Closing costs for a home equity loan or line of credit run about 2% to 5% of the loan amount.

Take out a reverse mortgage: A reverse mortgage allows people 62 and older to convert home equity into a lump sum or a line of credit.