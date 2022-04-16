Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Retirement: This is what it takes to be your own insurer

It’s daunting to consider, but if something tragic happens and you need years of long-term care, how would you pay for it?

The costs of long-term care are already exorbitant and will only get worse. Medicare largely doesn’t cover long-term care costs, and Medicaid only kicks in for the poorest of families. As for long-term care insurance, the soaring premiums have become unaffordable for many. That leaves self-funding to pay for long-term care, an option that can work if you plan ahead.

“Not creating a plan, not looking at the risks, is the biggest mistake people make,” says Christine Benz, director of personal finance for Morningstar.

Knowing what to expect in terms of government assistance, help from family and the benefits of a long-term care policy will give you a clearer picture of how much money to allocate for long-term care.

People with low income and few assets might be able to qualify for Medicaid, which can help cover the costs of assisted living services and in-home care. Each state sets its own eligibility requirements, though in 2022 an individual generally needs to have income of less than $2,523 a month and no more than $2,000 in assets to qualify for Medicaid. Up to $3,435 a month in income may be allocated to a spouse, who is also permitted to keep $137,400 in assets for 2022 along with a primary residence, car and other nonluxury personal belongings.

If you are a veteran, Aid and Attendance is an underused pension benefit that can help veterans and their spouses pay for long-term care, says Barbara Franklin, owner and founder of Franklin & Associates in Charleston, South Carolina, which helps clients plan for long-term care. The program has income limits and other requirements and can be difficult to navigate, she says, but it is worth the effort.

If you expect family members to help care for you, have those discussions in advance. Don’t assume your children or other relatives will be willing or able to fill this role or that all care can be done for free. You should outline the services family members will provide and their compensation in a personal care agreement, Benz says.

Geography plays a big role in the cost. An online tool from Genworth lets you compare the median costs of different types of care, such as a home health aide, assisted living facility and a private room in a nursing home, by zip code. Go to genworth.com and click on “calculate the cost of care.” You can estimate future costs through the year 2071 using different rates of annual inflation.