Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Save for college while saving on taxes

If your goal is to save for college, a 529 plan is the smart way to do it.

Earnings in the account grow free of federal and state taxes, and the beneficiary of the account (your child, grandchild, the child of a friend or even you) can use the money tax-free for college tuition, room and board and fees.

All states (except Wyoming) and the District of Columbia offer a 529 plan. Over 30 states and Washington also offer a state income tax credit or deduction for contributions to a 529 account.

Many plans require you to make your contributions by Dec. 31 to take a deduction for the year, although some give you until the tax-filing deadline.

The maximum amount you (and your spouse, if you file jointly) can deduct varies by state. For example, New York residents filing an individual New York State tax return can deduct contributions to a New York 529 plan of up to $5,000 per year, and a married couple filing jointly can deduct up to $10,000 per year, according to Savingforcollege.com. In Pennsylvania, the limits are $15,000 for individuals and $30,000 for couples filing jointly.

Some states have extra enticements for residents to save.